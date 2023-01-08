Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Reaches $80,094.22

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and approximately $80,094.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00246149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,142,389 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

