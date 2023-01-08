Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.