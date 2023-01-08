Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.42. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

