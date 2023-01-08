Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IJR traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $97.04. 3,398,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

