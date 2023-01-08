Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $44,660.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4,123.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.