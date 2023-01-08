P2P Solutions foundation Self Reported Market Cap Hits $234.44 Billion (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $53.63 or 0.00315995 BTC on popular exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $234.44 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00433302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01462321 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.07 or 0.30604975 BTC.

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation was first traded on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem."

