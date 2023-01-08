Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $147,536.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00449832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00917882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00118246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00603285 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00254408 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,422,965 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

