Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $861,155.68

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $47.79 million and approximately $861,155.68 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040457 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018652 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00234429 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06851291 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $985,699.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

