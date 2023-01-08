Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

