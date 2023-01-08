ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

