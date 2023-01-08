ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ObsEva Price Performance
NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.