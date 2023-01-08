NXM Hits Market Cap of $262.40 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $39.79 or 0.00234862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $262.40 million and approximately $66,434.99 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

