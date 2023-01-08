Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

