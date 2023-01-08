Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,365,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,396,000 after acquiring an additional 227,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

