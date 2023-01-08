Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.2 %
Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
