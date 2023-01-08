NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $161.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

