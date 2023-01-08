Newport Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $120.64 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

