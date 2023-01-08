Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

