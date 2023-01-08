Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

