Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

