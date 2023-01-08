NEAR Protocol Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00009559 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $83.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

