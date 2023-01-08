MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.