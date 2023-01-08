MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

