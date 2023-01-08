MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

