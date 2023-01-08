MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 253 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 2.4 %

STE opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,743.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.