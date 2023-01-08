MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and approximately $786,819.62 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00433302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01462321 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.07 or 0.30604975 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem."

