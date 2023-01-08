Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1,177.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 470.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 224,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
SPLK opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
