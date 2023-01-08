Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 77,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

