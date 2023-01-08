Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 433 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 759.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000.

SUSA stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

