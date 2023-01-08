Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.52

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and traded as low as $27.36. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 3,867 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.