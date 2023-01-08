Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.76 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00011481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.76 million and $357,308.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,652,173 coins and its circulating supply is 16,813,009 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,652,173 with 16,813,009 in circulation. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s).

