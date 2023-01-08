Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $176.09 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $312.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.42. The company has a market cap of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

