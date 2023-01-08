Mask Network Price Hits $2.31 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00013633 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $157.42 million and approximately $39.00 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.