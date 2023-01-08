Mammoth (MMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,448.92

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $9,448.92 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042170 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018733 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00235421 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00289401 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,585.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.