Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0052 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $553.68 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00432775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01463104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.54 or 0.30567489 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

