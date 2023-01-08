Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $358.15 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

