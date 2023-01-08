Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.36.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.