L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

