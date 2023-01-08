Komodo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00246149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,613,275 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.