Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,154 shares of company stock valued at $857,325. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DV. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of DV stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.