Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

