Klingman & Associates LLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

