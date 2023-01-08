Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.65 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

