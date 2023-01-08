Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

