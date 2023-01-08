Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crocs worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 56.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Crocs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $111.11 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,350 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

