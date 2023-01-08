KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Trimmed by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,905 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 5.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.57% of KLA worth $294,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

