Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.75 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.75 million and $50,911.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00236301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00755708 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,863.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.