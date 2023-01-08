iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.