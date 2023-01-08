iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

