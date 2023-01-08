iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

