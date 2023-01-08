iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,165.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.