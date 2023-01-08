iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.